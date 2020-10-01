Qatar Charity provides medical aid to health centers in Palestine

Qatar Charity implemented a project to supply six ECG machines to the health centers under the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Palestine.

The project, which was implemented in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Health, came in conjunction with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance health services.

Dr. Ashraf Abu Mahadi, Director General of International Cooperation at the ministry said that these machines would enhance the capability of the health centers to provide better medical services to patients without the need to transfer them to major government hospitals.

As Qatar Charity attaches significant attention to the health sector, it implemented 15 health projects in the Gaza Strip during 2008-2018 at a cost of QR66mn. It has supported the health sector in Palestine by providing medicines, equipment, and laboratory supplies.