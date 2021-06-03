Qatar Charity provides important relief aid in Palestine

Over the past three years, Qatar Charity has implemented 68 relief projects worth nearly 2.6 million $ USD , benefiting more than 704,000 people, who make up 35% of the total population of the Gaza Strip where 2 million people live.

These projects included food, safe drinking water, and shelter for crisis-hit and poor families.

Qatar Charity has recently allocated US$5 million within the framework of its ‘Help Palestine’ drive, to provide relief aid for the affected and the displaced in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem. The assistance included food packages, health services, personal hygiene kits to prevent the coronavirus, and medical aids and equipment for the health centers and hospitals.

The field teams of Qatar Charity are continuing their efforts to meet the needs of thousands of families affected by the recent crisis.

Qatar Charity continues to provide the necessary aid in Gaza, and her efforts have been greatly appreciated.

Mr. Louay Al-Madhoun, Commissioner-General of the Ministry of Social DevelopmentGaza, appreciated Qatar Charity’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian society. AlMadhoun stated that these relief projects and humanitarian aid implemented by Qatar

Charity for the affected and poor families during the last three years are the results of strategic cooperation and a real partnership between Qatar Charity and the Ministry of Social Development. He also expressed his delight with this cooperation, emphasizing the importance of its continuation to support the steadfastness of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that Qatar Charity opened its office in Palestine in 1996 to provide humanitarian aid and contribute to improving the living conditions of the Palestinian people. Qatar Charity has sponsored more than 21,000 persons, including poor families, orphans, students and people with special needs, in 16 governorates of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.