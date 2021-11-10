Qatar Charity provides house rents for dozens of families in Palestine

Qatar Charity (QC), in cooperation with Palestine’s Ministry of Social Development, has started providing house rents for dozens of families in the Gaza Strip, to help them prepare for and cope during the impending harsh winter.

The project, which has already benefited nearly 100 families, aims to provide adequate housing for a whole year for the underprivileged, the deprived, and those with low income in Gaza.

Qatar Charity, through this project, seeks to contribute to enhancing their living standards and keeping them warm in winter.

Expressing their great happiness with the project, the beneficiaries said it provided them and their families with safe housing.

Linda Barbach, a housewife, said this project brought her children together and saved her from being frequently asked by the landlord for the rent.

Abu Jarad, who is sponsored by Qatar Charity, said Qatar Charity brought cheer to his family through a beautiful apartment that allows his children to sleep comfortably.

The beneficiary Khamis Abu Jarad thanked the benefactors in Qatar and Qatar Charity for providing a safe house to protect his family from the cold of winter.

To select those eligible to benefit from the project, a socio-economic case study was conducted, and the beneficiaries, sponsored by Qatar Charity within the social welfare program, were selected after they were found to need assistance to pay their house rents.

The project seeks to support the partners to reduce the adverse effects of overpopulation in makeshift and inappropriate neighborhoods and villages, in addition to uplifting necessitous families in Gaza.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity implements many other projects - like providing cash and in-kind assistance and building social housing-, aiming to provide a dignified life for the underprivileged families in Palestine.