Qatar Charity, Palestinian Water Authority Sign Joint Cooperation Agreement

Qatar Charity, represented by its office in Ramallah, Palestine, and the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA), signed a joint cooperation agreement, in order to implement three projects for the maintenance and rehabilitation of sewage pumping stations, in addition to digging water wells.

The projects, which are estimated to cost more than $ 478,000, include rehabilitating and maintaining five sewage lift pumps in the various governorates of the Gaza Strip, in addition to digging two water wells serving about 4,000 residents in separate areas of the Gaza Strip.

During the signing of the agreement, Head of the Palestinian Water Authority Mazen Ghoneim, said that the agreement would enhance the prospects for joint cooperation with Qatar Charity in the field of supporting the implementation of water and sanitation projects. Support for this sector does not only come in support of infrastructure projects, but rather in supporting various aspects such as scientific research and benefiting from technological development and its multiple uses and others, which are implemented through the solidarity of all relevant parties from local and international partners, he pointed out.

Head of the Palestinian Water Authority praised Qatar Charity's efforts in supporting various sectors, including the water and sanitation sector in Palestine, and its awareness of the sensitivity of this sector and its needs, which often require an emergency response, given the specificity of the Palestinian situation, in light of the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and the sharp increase in water consumption that accompanied this epidemic, in addition to the challenges and difficulties this sector faces.

For his part, Director of Qatar Charity's office in Palestine Huthayfa Jalamna affirmed that Qatar Charity places the water sector within its support plan for various major sectors in Palestine, as it seeks to cooperate and work to support various aspects according to the vision of the PWA and its priorities in implementing projects that are in line with the needs of the communities.

He further added that Qatar Charity is always striving to support and improve the services produced by all official sectors, based on its vision for developing the infrastructure and providing the necessary support to ensure the best services are provided to Palestinian citizens.

In his turn, director of Qatar Charity's office in the Gaza Strip Eng. Mohamed Abu Haloub indicated that this agreement represents the fruit of joint cooperation with the PWA, in a way that guarantees improving the quality of services provided to citizens, especially with regard to rehabilitating sewage pumping stations in the Gaza Strip, as this has positive results in avoiding environmental disasters, especially in the winter season.

He emphasized that the project includes rehabilitating pumping stations distributed in five main areas of the Gaza Strip in order to improve their ability to drain sewage water, in addition to drilling and installing the necessary pumps for wells.