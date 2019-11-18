18 Nov 2019

Qatar Charity implements 190 income-generating projects in Gaza this year

Report
from Qatar Charity
Published on 18 Nov 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, Qatar Charity’s office in the Gaza Strip has implemented some 190 income-generating projects, benefiting dozens of poor people with no income sources, at a total cost of $343,140.

These projects come at a time when the Ministry of Social Development in the Gaza Strip, said that the rates of poverty and unemployment in the Gaza Strip reached nearly 75 per cent in 2019.
These projects aim to provide a permanent source of income and create jobs for needy families, especially those with unemployed youth, in addition to contributing to improving their living and economic conditions.

“Contributing to promoting a positive societal view towards productive families is one of the main objectives of these projects, in addition to bringing peace and stability to the economic situation of the community,” said Eng. Mohamed Abu Haloub, director of Qatar Charity’s office in the Gaza Strip.

The families were selected according to criteria related to socio-economic aspects, beneficiary experience, capacities and skills to manage the project, family member support, and the implementation venue.

The income-generating projects, implemented by Qatar Charity through its office in the Gaza Strip, included fishing boats, poultry farms, rehabilitation of greenhouses, shops, dairy cows, goats, horse carts, sewing and embroidery machines, motorcycles for goods transportation, and selling carts. These projects are scheduled to continue until the end of 2019.

In 2018, Qatar Charity implemented more than 299 income-generating projects at a total cost of $634,859, benefiting more than 2,200 people.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.