Qatar Charity distributes winter aid to 639 families in Gaza

Qatar Charity (QC), through its office in the Gaza Strip, has distributed blankets and nylon roof covers to 639 poor families from all over Gaza, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development.

Some 523 families were recommended by the ministry, while other beneficiaries are those families sponsored by Qatar Charity as part of the social welfare program in Gaza. Each poor family received a winter blanket and 120 square meters of waterproof nylon roof covers.

The aid was distributed through the Ministry of Social Development directly under the supervision of Qatar Charity’s staff.

As poor families living under the deteriorating economic situation in the Gaza Strip are not capable of meeting their basic and winter needs, Qatar Charity came to deliver this winter assistance to them, aiming to protect them from the harsh cold and their homes from the rainwater.

The houses of poor families in the Gaza Strip are either old or zinc-roofed, and require maintenance. The rainwater flows into these houses, bringing additional suffering to the poor during the harsh cold.