Qatar Charity distributes gas heaters, daily bread in Palestine

Qatar Charity has distributed 395 gas heaters to the families of orphans and needy families in the various governorates of the West Bank, while the bread distribution project is underway in the Gaza Strip.

The aid comes in view of the challenging economic and deteriorating living conditions experienced by the Palestinians, especially in winter.

The gas heater project has benefited 1975 persons belonging to families in need and families of orphans in several governorates of the West Bank, including Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Nablus, Jenin, Salfit, Jerusalem, Hebron and Bethlehem.

The project aims to support the targeted families and meet their basic needs in winter by providing gas heaters for families lacking the winter essentials to protect them from the harsh cold.

The beneficiaries are the families of orphans registered with Qatar Charity, and the families most in need included in the lists of the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, and Zakat Fund.

Besides, Qatar Charity provides packages of bread for more than 100 poor families daily in several governorates of the Gaza Strip. The bread distribution project worth QR 300,000, continues for 12 months.

The project aims to reduce the economic burden on the poor and needy living under the deteriorating economic conditions in the Gaza Strip.