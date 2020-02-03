Qatar Charity delivers winter aid to Palestinian orphans, families, elderly

Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed winter aid to the families of orphan and the neediest families in all governorates of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development.

The assistance was delivered as part of Qatar Charity’s seasonal projects in support of the vulnerable under its current winter campaign named “Warmth and Peace.

The aid included 2410 blankets for the families of orphan and clothes for 958 orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity. The distribution of the assistance was carried out by using coupons through a contract with a supplier who donated 20 percent of the value of the coupon for the benefit of orphans.

As part of the winter aid, the elderly were provided with more than 20,000 liters of diesel to keep them properly heated, benefiting 500 people in Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate, Nablus Governorate, Jericho Governorate, and the outskirts of Al-Quds. Besides, gas heaters were provided to benefit 350 families of orphans.

In the Gaza Strip, 716 Palestinian families benefited from the blanket and roof cover distribution project worth QR 270,000 implemented by Qatar Charity’s office in Gaza, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development.