24 Dec 2019

Qatar Charity continues to support education sector of Gaza

Report
from Qatar Charity
Qatar Charity (QC) has started the construction and furnishing of six classrooms in the Fahd AlSabah School in Gaza, to benefit more than 240 female students. This comes as part of Qatar Charity’s educational development projects implemented in the Gaza Strip.

This 350 square-meter project, funded by Qatar Charity with a value of 781,500 Qatari riyals, will contribute to reducing overcrowding in classrooms of the school, increasing literacy rates, and providing an appropriate learning environment for students.

Earlier this year, Qatar Charity has opened the Al-Shaimaa Secondary School for Girls in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The school was built at a total cost of QR5.4 million, with financial support from ‘Qatar Cyclists’ Club and several Qatari companies. Last year, Qatar Charity opened the Kamal Al-Ahoud Primary School in Gaza to benefit 600 students in a remote area.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity works on supporting the Palestinian education sector along with its other sectors. It has worked on rehabilitating the scientific laboratories of public schools, in addition to providing alternative energy to 60 schools, in light of the continuous power cuts from the Gaza Strip.

