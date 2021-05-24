Qatar Charity continues implementing relief projects for the affected Gaza

Qatar Charity (QC) continues to implement urgent relief projects in food, shelter, and medicine for the benefit of the affected in the Gaza Strip. The projects are being implemented in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development as part of Qatar Charity’s ‘Help Palestine’ drive.

Through its relief team, Qatar Charity’s Gaza office has recently distributed food parcels to the affected people in the five governorates of the Gaza Strip, benefiting nearly 1,000 families. This is the second project implemented by Qatar Charity since the recent crisis in the Gaza Strip. Earlier, it has provided blankets and mattresses for hundreds of the displaced.

Other relief projects are expected to be implemented in the coming days to support various sectors, especially the health sector, provided with the necessary medicines and medical consumables, and beds. Support will also be extended to the displaced whose house were destroyed by providing rent.

It is noteworthy that hundreds of houses have been damaged in various governorates of the Gaza Strip during the tough humanitarian events that unfolded recently, in addition to casualties.

Qatar Charity, through its office, has been implementing humanitarian and development projects for more than two decades for the benefit of lowincome families in the Gaza Strip. The projects are implemented in education, health, water and sanitation, and income generation.

The number of those sponsored by Qatar Charity is more than 18,000. The sponsored includes orphans, low-income families, and people with special needs. During Ramadan, more than 8000 food parcels were provided for the poor sponsored by Qatar Charity as part of its "Ramadan of Hope" campaign.

Qatar Charity has urged the benevolent people of Qatar to contribute to the relief campaign meant for Palestine to provide aid to the largest possible number of the displaced and the affected to meet their urgent humanitarian needs and alleviate their suffering.