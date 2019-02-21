21 Feb 2019

Qatar Charity completes QR31mn fishing support project in Gaza

Report
from Qatar Charity
Published on 21 Feb 2019

More than 5,000 fishermen benefited from this project, which also provided an opportunity for students to get trained and conduct experiments.

Qatar Charity’s (QC) office in the Gaza Strip celebrated the completion of the Emergency Support Project for the Fisheries Sector. This project comes within the framework of the Programme for the Promotion and Protection of Food Security in Palestine, in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture, at the cost of more than QR31mn, with funding from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mohamed Abu Haloub, director of Qatar Charity’s office in the Gaza Strip said, "The project is very important for the fishing sector, as it is suitable for relief and development interventions,” emphasizing the continued commitment of Qatar Charity towards supporting the Palestinian people and meeting their humanitarian and developmental needs.

He noted that the fishing project was one of the significant projects implemented by Qatar Charity during the past ten years, in addition to several other programmes and projects carried out in several fields, including social welfare and orphans' sponsorships, housing for the poor, education, health, agriculture, relief, emergency and others.

Components of the Project

The project, which benefited more than 5,000 fishermen, managed to build four fish hatcheries with a capacity of 130 cubic meters.

