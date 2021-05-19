Qatar Charity allocates $ 5 million for relief aid in Palestine

Qatar Charity (QC), through its relief teams in Palestine, continues to provide urgent aid to the affected families, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, aiming to contribute to meeting their urgent humanitarian needs in light of their current challenging conditions.

The aid comes as part of the relief campaign launched by Qatar Charity last week, in response to the tough humanitarian events currently unfolding in Palestine. Qatar Charity has announced the allocation of US$5 million within the framework of the relief drive to support the affected and displaced in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

As part of the relief drive, Qatar Charity seeks to focus on providing urgent food and health aid, distributing personal hygiene kits in light of the ongoing coronavirus, and rehabilitating and equipping health centers and hospitals to accommodate the largest number of patients and the injured.

Qatar Charity has urged the benevolent people of Qatar to support the relief campaign meant for Palestine to enable Qatar Charity to provide aid to the largest possible number of the displaced and the affected to meet their urgent humanitarian needs and alleviate their suffering.

As of the beginning of this week, Qatar Charity began providing urgent relief aid to help the people of the Gaza Strip by distributing blankets, pillows and mattresses.

Engineer Muhammad Abu Haloub, Director of Qatar Charity's office in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that Qatar Charity would implement many projects in support of various sectors, especially the health sector, noting that medicines and medical supplies would be provided. He also indicated that, in the coming days, Qatar Charity would support other sectors, especially the food security sector, for the benefit of affected families.

He also noted that support would be extended to the displaced whose house were destroyed by providing rent, indicating that Qatar Charity would spare no effort in supporting the people of the Gaza Strip who have been affected by the current events.