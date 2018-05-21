Psychological Asymmetry: Understanding the Gaza “Return” Demonstrations

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf, May 17, 2018

Institute for Contemporary Affairs

Founded jointly with the Wechsler Family Foundation

Vol. 18, No. 12

Psychological asymmetry is the relative advantage of the weaker party in a conflict to engage in otherwise immoral and illegal behavior against a militarily stronger opponent.

Hamas and other groups have used their psychological asymmetry in engaging Israel for years, exploiting and placing civilians in danger to meet strategic goals.

The current Gaza demonstrations are a prime example of psychological asymmetry being used as a strategic weapon by Hamas.

The difference in perception among people who support and those who criticize Israel for civilian casualties in Gaza is not due to “facts” or “logic” of the situation.

Rather, it is a result of an ideology of intersectionality that sees Gaza civilians as victims, and as such immune from any responsibility for their fate.

Consequently, in this ideological framework, the more powerful party, namely Israel, must assume the responsibility for keeping these civilians safe.

Violating this responsibility, a difficult if not impossible situation, is what Hamas builds upon in presenting their case.

The dilemma faced by Israel is exacerbated by media reports, which adopt this subjective view of intersectional ideology and present morally symmetric descriptions in a situation where asymmetry abounds.

Differing Perceptions of the Same Reality

Why are those who see themselves as sympathetic to Israel frustrated with the coverage of the current Gaza demonstrations?

For supporters of Israel, the situation is rather simple: A terrorist regime is organizing as much of its citizenry as possible under the guise of a peaceful demonstration, to taunt, provoke, and provide cover for others to violently attack Israeli soldiers and attempt to infiltrate into Israel proper for carrying out terror attacks. Years of building attack tunnels, launching rockets, and attempting to breach the fence countless times serve as the backdrop to what is taking place now.

But for critics of Israel and supporters of the Palestinians, what is taking place is nothing less than a massacre, a denial of rights and oppression in continuing a cruel blockade and quashing the hopes of people who simply have the desire to return to their original homes and to live a better life.

How can people witnessing the same events have such grossly divergent views of what they are seeing?

The “psychological asymmetry” common in the war against Israel by self-described Palestinian and Arab resistance organizations has been outlined before.1 So has the use of nonviolence as a psychological strategy against Israel.2 This “asymmetry” refers to the clear military advantage of Israel and the subsequent psychological disadvantage precisely owing to that superiority.