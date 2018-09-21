21 Sep 2018

Providing farmers in Gaza with solar alternatives to operate irrigation wells and pumping systems

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

An oPt Humanitarian Fund success story

Sulaiman Hasan Sulaiman, also known as Abu Mu’ammar, is a Palestinian farmer from the Ash Shokah region, in the southern Gaza Strip. To support his family, he spends ten hours per day working his land. He also operates an irrigation well to water his crops and sells water to other farmers. However, the pump relies on electricity and the ongoing energy crisis in the Gaza Strip means electricity is supplied through the grid for only a few hours per day, negatively affecting the productivity of his land and decreasing his income.

To cope with this challenge, he sought support in installing solar panels.

In 2017, with funding received through the Humanitarian Fund for the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt HF), the Rural Women’s Development Society initiated a project aimed at providing Palestinian farmers in Gaza with solar alternatives to operate irrigation wells and pumping systems.

Through their support, solar panels were installed on Abu Mu’ammar’s land, following which his situation has improved dramatically. His agricultural activities no longer depend on electricity supply from the grid, and he is no longer required to pay fees to the electricity company. Thanks to the new panels, water is available on his land at any time of the day.

Not only Abu Mu’ammar, but the whole area benefits from the project, as owners of neighbouring farms receive water from his pump free-of-charge for the first six months.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.