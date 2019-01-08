Protection Cluster, Occupied Palestinian Territory - Charter of Rights and Obligations: Membership Commitments
All Cluster partners, including OHCHR as Cluster Lead Agency, have common and mutual responsibilities to reach the objective of an effective and timely protection response to affected populations.
This Charter embraces the rights and obligations of Cluster members for participation in the Protection Cluster and its groups, as appropriate. It provides a common understanding of what organizations – whether local, national, or international – commit to bring to the Protection Cluster through their participation.
All Cluster members have the right, equally and without discrimination, to:
Participate in the work of the Protection Cluster, including all its groups, and its decision making process, including planning and reporting processes
Receive and share any information relevant to the work of the Cluster
Access funding opportunities
Suggest agenda items for the regular Cluster meetings and request that ad hoc meetings be convened
Take on leadership responsibilities of Cluster groups, as needed and as capacity and mandates allow
- All Cluster members commit to:
Treat with respect and dignity other Cluster members
Abide by the humanitarian principles (i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality and operational independence) and the principle of Do no harm, as well as policies and decisions adopted by the Humanitarian Coordinator
Protect and promote international humanitarian law and human rights law
Understanding the duties and responsibilities of the Cluster, as defined in the Protection Cluster Terms of Reference
Participate in good faith, actively and meaningfully in the work of the Cluster and engage in the Cluster’s collective work, including ensuring a consistent participation of their relevant senior staff members
Ensure adequate representation at meetings, empowered to meaningfully participate in decision-making on behalf of their organizations
Contribute to the Cluster’s strategic response plan and activities, including inter-cluster coordination and cross-cutting issues (e.g., age, gender, environment and HIV/AIDs)
Comply, accurately and timely, with reporting responsibilities, including financial and operational
Work cooperatively with other Cluster partners to ensure an optimal and strategic use of available resources
Be proactive in exchanging information and reporting, highlight needs, challenges, mobilize resources (financial, human, material), engage with affected communities, and build local capacity