Protection of Civilians Report | 29 October – 11 November 2019
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Report
Published on 11 Nov 2019 — View Original
Latest development
- In the early hours of 12 November, the Israeli Air Force targeted and killed a commander of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group and his wife, while they were sleeping in their home. The incident triggered an escalation in hostilities between Israel and various Palestinian armed factions, excluding Hamas, which lasted for about 48 hours. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza, 34 people were killed during these attacks, including 23 men, eight children and three women. Among the fatalities were eight members of the same family, reportedly killed in an attack targeting a senior PIJ operative. The MoH also reported that 111 Palestinians were injured, including at least 41 children and 13 women. In Israel 77 people, including women and children, were reportedly hospitalized from shock and various injuries. On the morning of 14 November, an informal ceasefire brokered by the UN and Egypt was announced and appears to be holding.
