Protection of Civilians Report | 15 - 28 October 2019

Biweekly highlights

Demonstrations in the context of the ‘Great March of Return’ continued for the 80th time since the weekly protests began on 30 March 2018, resulting in the injury of 335 Palestinians, including 168 children by Israeli forces, with no fatalities reported. Among the total number of injuries, 68 people, including 29 children, were shot with live ammunition. Israeli sources reported that improvised explosive devices, hand grenades and Molotov cocktails were thrown at Israeli forces, and that there were several attempts to breach the fence; no Israeli casualties were reported.

On at least 28 occasions Israeli forces opened fire in the areas adjacent to Gaza’s perimeter fence and off the coast of Gaza, while enforcing access restrictions; two injuries, including a labourer, were reported. In another two incidents, Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians, including two children, when they reportedly attempted to infiltrate into Israel through the perimeter fence. Israeli forces also carried out four incursions and landlevelling operations near the perimeter fence between Gaza and Israel.