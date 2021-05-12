Protecting Children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory & Israel

2 May 2021 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict expresses her deep concern at the recent spiral of violence in Israel and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in which civilians including significant numbers of children have been killed and injured.

She calls on all parties to ensure that boys and girls are protected from the effects of the violence and to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation of violence. Children are always the most vulnerable members of society and the first victims of violence in times of conflict. “I am gravely concerned by the serious and long-term consequences of violence on the physical and mental wellbeing of children and I appeal to all parties to immediately act to protect children,” said the Special Representative.

While a peaceful resolution to the present situation must be prioritized, she reminds all parties of their obligations and responsibilities under international law including the principles of distinction, precaution, and proportionality in the use of force. “It is time to put in place concrete measures to better protect children, schools and hospitals from the effects of violence,” she concluded.

For additional information, please contact:

Fabienne Vinet, Communications Officer, Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

+1-646-537-5066 (mobile) / vinet@un.org

Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook:

https://www.instagram.com/nochildreninwar/ www.twitter.com/childreninwar www.facebook.com/childrenandarmedconflict