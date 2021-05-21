Project HOPE Welcomes Ceasefire, Calls for Unimpeded Humanitarian Access to Gaza

Project HOPE welcomes the ceasefire announced Thursday between Israel and the Palestinian armed groups, and calls for immediate, full and unhindered access of humanitarian aid to Gaza as needed to provide critical relief and support reconstruction efforts.

Chris Skopec, Executive Vice President at Project HOPE:

“The ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian armed groups is an important first step, and the opening of crossing points to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza must be a priority.

“As humanitarians, we have seen this violence happening repeatedly with civilians paying a heavy price on both sides. We strongly condemn all violence against civilians. Both, Palestinians and Israelis, have the right to live in safety and dignity. Their lives are sacred and must be protected.

“We know from experience that even when the bombs stop, civilians continue to suffer; they barely have time to recover from previous cycles of violence, then a new one begins. More than 70,000 Palestinians have been displaced after fleeing the latest bombardment, and thousands of homes were completely destroyed. Besides, more than 20 health facilities were damaged, and the only COVID-19 test lab was severely damaged, which resulted in the halting of all testing and COVID-19 services. As Gaza faces its third COVID-19 wave, this could lead to a public health disaster.

“Hospitals and health care facilities are now in dire need of medication, trauma supplies, and personal protective equipment. The entry of humanitarian aid and personnel, as well as fuel, into Gaza must be guaranteed without delay and impediment.

“The bloodshed has ended for now, but the world must come together to make sure it does not happen again.”

Project HOPE is supporting MedGlobal’s relief efforts in Gaza to distribute emergency medicines, medical supplies and equipment to health facilities and distribute hygiene kits to displaced families.

