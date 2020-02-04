Project Highlights: Solar energy for agriculture in Gaza Strip (OSRO/GAZ/704/NET)

Objective: To protect agricultural production, agricultural livelihoods and food security of vulnerable farming communities with a consistent, clean and renewable source of energy to ensure sufficient irrigation of crops.

Activities implemented:

 Equipped 16 irrigation wells (five more than initially planned) with solar-powered pumping systems to ensure sufficient extraction of water for use in irrigation.

 Equipped 51 water-harvesting irrigation ponds (21 more than initially planned) with solar-powered energy sources to power electrical motors required to irrigate agriculture land.

Results:

 Increased the quantity of water extracted from wells, reduced well owners’ operating costs by 70 percent and reduced water subscription fees for farming households, thus increasing the irrigated land area from 6.6 hectares to 280 hectares and benefiting 414 households.

 Decreased operational costs ofirrigation pondsfor 94 pond owners,with pondssupplying water for irrigation to 79.6 hectares of land.