Project Highlights: 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for the West Bank and Gaza Strip - Strengthened food security coordination in the West Bank and Gaza Strip (OSRO/GAZ/903/CAN)

Objective:

To strengthen the food security coordination system.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture and World Food Programme.

Beneficiaries reached:

Food Security Sector (FSS) that includes 40 partners.

Activities implemented:

Conducted training session on gender equality and mainstreaming for more than 90 percent of FSS partners, including two representatives from United Nations agencies, 18 from local partners and 16 from international partners. Completed a survey to identify opportunities to empower women throughout the small ruminant value chain by understanding gender roles and ensuring adequate knowledge to inform future programming, and distributed the final report among FSS partners for future planning and targeting. Conducted a study on women’s realization of the right to land, analysing the current status of laws and regulations governing women’s access to and ownership of land. Supported partners in mainstreaming cross-cutting issues, including accountability to affected populations (AAP). Carried out training sessions to support FSS partners’ efforts to strengthen protection mainstreaming in needs analysis and response planning. Supported the creation of a Renewable Energy in Agriculture Working Group (REWG) to provide guidance on programming issues in the sector. Developed and endorsed the final version of the livelihood assets demolition response guidelines. Maintained and updated quarterly inventory of “who is doing what when where” among FSS partners. Impact: Enhanced FSS partners’ capacity to develop proposals, implement and evaluate activities aimed at promoting gender equity and empowering women in Palestine. Facilitated partner interventions through the REWG that resulted in the installation of 1 700 kW of photovoltaic systems for different agricultural activities, including livestock and poultry farms, agricultural and fisheries cooperatives, water points and reservoirs, helping to mitigate the effects of the acute electricity crisis in the Gaza Strip. Improved coordination at the strategic, analytical and operational levels among approximately 40 government ministries, non-governmental organizations and United Nations agencies working in food security. Enhanced relevant parties’ capacities to ensure that food security is addressed based on available information and utilizing a full range of tools and interventions in the future. Helped ensure that the main pillars of AAP are fully reflected in the planning cycle, management decision-making, operations and resource management.