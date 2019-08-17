Profiles of #WomenHumanitarians: Suad Baker

Mohammed Ghazi Baker is a social worker and resident of Al Remal neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. She is single and lives with her family of four members.

Suad, 32 years old, has worked as a social worker in several projects implemented by the Women’s Affairs Center (WAC), including one supported by the oPt Humanitarian Fund in 2018, which focused on promoting prevention and protection responses to women survivors of gender-based violence in the Gaza Strip.

