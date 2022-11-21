Prevailing Gender Dynamics and Power Relations in WFP Palestine Beneficiary Households

WFP Palestine commissioned this study to assess gender dynamics and power relations in WFP Palestine beneficiary households and propose recommendations to improve the gender transformative potential of WFP programming. Co-funded by UN Women. The continuing humanitarian and protection crises impacting the Palestinian context continue to create barriers to the full, equal and meaningful participation of all. Within this context, WFP Palestine commissioned this study to assess gender dynamics and power relations in WFP Palestine beneficiary households and propose recommendations to improve the gender transformative potential of WFP programming. Carried out in line with the recently released WFP Gender Policy (2022–2026), this report highlights how gender-transformative humanitarian programming can be leveraged to effectively deliver sustainable results across the humanitarian development nexus.

Co-funded by UN Women Palestine this report has taken a mixed-methods approach combining quantitative methods (616 interviewees at 308 WFP beneficiary households), qualitative methods (13 focus group discussions), 20 key informant interviews, 6 semi-structured interviews and a literature review to establish a comprehensive view of prevailing gender dynamics and power relations in WFP beneficiary households in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip.