Press Release: Two killed and 15 injured in a family dispute in Gaza: Al Mezan deplores the tragic loss of life and calls for effective gun control

Al Mezan Center for Human Rights condemns the continued violations of the rule of law in the Gaza Strip, especially those related to family disputes and retaliation. In the latest incident, two persons were killed and 15 were injured during a fight erupted between two families in North Gaza District.

According to Al Mezan’s field investigation, at around 8pm on Thursday, 14 July 2022, a dispute broke out between members of two families in Jabaliya’s al-Qasasib neighborhood, with the reported use of firearms. As a result, Abdelaziz Mohammed Khalil Dardouna, 46, and Yasmin Ahmed Dardouna, 9, were killed and 15 were injured, including five children. Medical sources at Kamal Odwan Hospital described one of the injuries as serious.

Palestinian police confirmed via the Palestinian Ministry of Interior’s website that they have arrested the suspected killer, referred him to the competent authorities, and confiscated the firearms used in the dispute. Initial police investigations indicate that the killer killed his father-in-law due to an argument between the two, with the child being killed during the shooting. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Al Mezan’s documentation shows that since the beginning of 2022, 11 people were killed—including two children and two women—and 27 others were injured—including seven children and a woman—in incidents related to family disputes and retaliation.

Al Mezan regrets the continued loss of life in incidents of internal violence in Gaza and reiterates its call on the relevant authorities to take serious measures to urgently limit the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. Authorities must uphold the rule of law and prevent parties to a dispute from attempting to circumvent the legal system. A swift, thorough, and credible investigation into the tragic event must also be launched and those responsible must be held accountable through a sound legal process.