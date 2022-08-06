Press Release: Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10 Palestinians (including a 5-year-old girl) and injure 55 — Al Mezan unequivocally condemns Israel's latest military offensive and calls on the international community to intervene promptly

Updated at: 9pm, 5 August 2022.

On Friday, 5 August 2022, Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which began with the assassination of a commander of one of the Palestinian resistance factions. As a result, ten Palestinians were killed---including a child and a woman---and 55 others were wounded, including ten children and four women.

Three days before the attack, on 2 August 2022, Israeli authorities closed both Erez and Karem Abu Salem crossings. Al Mezan warned days ago that closing the crossings could be a prelude to a large-scale military offensive against the Gaza Strip.

Israel strikes against the Gaza Strip on Friday, 5 August 2022:

Al Mezan's documentation shows that at 4:15pm, the Israeli air force fired two missiles at the fifth and sixth floors of a 13-story residential building in Gaza City, killing Tayseer Mahmoud al-Jabari, 50, a commander of one of the Palestinian resistance factions, and Salama Mohareb Abed, 39. The attack caused damage to the tower and nearby houses.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes targeted a group of people in the al-Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City with a missile, killing Imad Abdelrahman Shallah, 50, Youssef Salman Qaddoum, 24, and child Alaa Abdullah Qaddoum, 5. They also targeted an observation post, killing Ahmed Mazen Azzam, 25.

In the North Gaza District, Israeli warplanes fired one missile at an observation post east of Jabaliya, resulting in the death of Mohammed Ahmed al-Madhoun, 25.

In Khan Younis, at 4:30pm, Israeli artillery attacked farmlands and the home of villages in al-Fokhari with several shells. One of the shells hit the house of Adnan Atia al-Omour, and killed Daniana Adnana al-Omour, 22.

At 4:30pm, the Israeli warplanes also attacked a military site of a Palestinian resistance faction with several missiles, killing 29-year-old Fadel Mustafa Zorob and 35-year-old Mohammed Hassan al-Bayouk.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 55 Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli attacks---including ten children and four women. The Ministry stated that one ambulance was hit by the attack.

Al Mezan unequivocally condemns the ongoing escalation by Israel and the latest operations against Gaza and affirms that these are extrajudicial killings. The abrupt Israeli military attacks against the Gaza Strip constitute a serious escalation that heralds the expansion of the cycle of violence. This latest Israeli offensive against Gaza clearly provides evidence of Israel's neglect of its obligations under international law and its intention to continue to commit gross and systematic violations of international humanitarian law, which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including apartheid.

Al Mezan calls on the international community, in particular, the High Contracting Parties to the 1949 Geneva Convention, to condemn Israel's gross violations in the Gaza Strip and to intervene swiftly and effectively to end Israel's attacks and protect Palestinian civilians and their property. The inaction and failure of the international community to fulfill its obligations to pursue and hold perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity accountable encourage Israel to continue its crimes against Palestinians, whether by the non-stop imposition of a 15-years-old closure and blockade or by launching military attacks whose victims are mostly women and children.