PRCS’ Volunteers in the Northern Gaza Strip: An Endless Cycle of Giving

By: Ra’ed Al Nims

The peaceful March of Return protests started at the end of March 2018 along Gaza’s borders with Israel, triggering a heavy Israeli military response against unarmed civilians and causing much suffering. This extremely tense situation has forced PRCS to maintain high readiness levels in order to intervene at all times and to assist the wounded.

The northern Gaza Strip, where the Erez Checkpoint is located, constitutes the top hotspot in the area. Recently, a “Naval Return Camp” was erected in Beit Lahia, near the site known as “Zekem”, exacerbating tensions. PRCS and its volunteers were called upon to respond to the resulting increase in casualties amidst tremendous humanitarian challenges.

Mohamad Al Shrafi, the Volunteers’ Coordinator in the northern Gaza Strip, spoke in detail about volunteers’ working conditions: “Around 200 volunteers work in friction zones in the northern Gaza Strip. They evacuate and treat casualties suffering from ammunition wounds or tear gas suffocation. Most of them are from the National Disaster Response Team and are also First Responders with an extensive experience in this field. Each Monday, on the coast of Beit Lahia, clashes erupt between protesters and Israeli occupation forces. The area is known for its rugged terrain and we have to find our way among sand dunes and big waves, which is extremely exhausting”.

Shayma’ Abou Jiab, who volunteers with the mobile medical units in the northern Gaza Strip, said: “We work relentlessly despite being targeted by Israeli occupation forces who deliberately fire tear gas canisters at us. Several volunteers had to be evacuated and taken to hospital. Our ambulances are also directly targeted which causes us a lot of stress. We fear for ourselves and for our colleagues but we shall continue to work and offer humanitarian services in the eastern and northern Gaza Strip as well as near Erez checkpoint”.

Mohamad Makkawi, a PRCS’ volunteer in Jabalia, suffered tear gas suffocation after he was hit with a tear gas canister as he was transporting the wounded near “Zekem”. According to him, “operating in a coastal area makes things more difficult. Israeli forces fire at us from three different directions even though we are wearing the Society’s uniform. This has hindered our work and made it difficult for us to carry the wounded to the Advanced Medical Post erected by PRCS close to where the clashes are taking place. Despite being targeted continuously, we are extremely dedicated and will continue to assist the wounded. Volunteering with PRCS has helped us discover hidden strengths that we did not we had”.

