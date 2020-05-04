PRCS Volunteers in Nablus Work Around The Clock To Serve Local Communities

Despite the many challenges caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, PRCS volunteers in Nablus have been working relentlessly to fight the spread of the virus. Over the past few weeks, they have carried out a series of humanitarian tasks in an extremely difficult context brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the great efforts made by volunteers, Khaled Nasser, Director General of the Society’s branch in Nablus, highlighted the help provided by volunteers since the virus first appeared in the oPt. “Volunteers have first and foremost enabled us to reopen the Society’s EMS Center in Nablus which we were forced to close down after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The Center had to be closed for two days and all employees were quarantined. It is thanks to our volunteers that we were able to continue providing emergency medical services in the area”, he explained.

350 volunteers assist the Society’s branch in Nablus city in various fields including EMS, disaster response and Summer camps. They also offer backstopping services to numerous Palestinian organizations that carry out community-based programs in the area.

“Volunteers helped erect tents outside Nablus hospitals in which health teams tested incoming patients, as well as tents which served as registration and triage centers for Palestinian workers returning from Israel”, Nasser added.

Shadi Qutb, Disaster Response Coordinator at the branch, has been volunteering with PRCS for the past 21 years. He spoke about the roles played by volunteers during these difficult times: “Volunteers have assisted EMS teams and Contingency Committees. They also offered support to organizations working in Nablus and helped erect tents near hospitals and at Covid-19 checkpoints".

"This pandemic has drastically changed the way EMS staff and volunteers work. We now have to follow preventive measures and social distancing procedures as set by the Ministry of Health and PRCS”, he said.

Speaking about his experience as a volunteer, he added: “Working with PRCS has shaped my personality and enabled me to become more involved and active. Thanks to PRCS, I have taken part in many activities both in Palestine and abroad, including camps and other events”.

