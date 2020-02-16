PRCS Provides Humanitarian Aid in Nabi Samwil [EN/AR]

(Jerusalem - 11/2/2020): PRCS distributed today relief items to families affected by the latest bad weather episode which hit Nabi Samwil, a Palestinian village close to Jerusalem but isolated from the city by the Annexation Wall.

The Society’s National Disaster Response Team provided ten families (65 individuals) with mattresses, covers, tarpaulin sheets, heaters, kitchen utensils and hygiene items.

The ICRC facilitated the Society’s access to the village which is also surrounded by several Israeli settlements.

