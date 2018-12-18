PRCS Provides Assistance to Victims of Israeli Occupation Forces

(Al-Bireh - 16/12/2018): PRCS’ Emergency Medical Teams provided emergency care to approximately 451 Palestinians wounded in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip as a result of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces during the period from 13-15 December 2018.

In the West Bank, PRCS’ teams offered emergency and curative care to 307 casualties including 189 persons suffering from tear gas suffocation, 73 persons with rubber-coated bullet wounds, 7 persons sustaining live ammunition injuries, 37 persons beaten or suffering from burns and one individual run over by a car.

In the Gaza Strip, PRCS’ teams offered assistance to 144 casualties as follows: 44 persons with live ammunition wounds, 50 persons suffering from tear gas suffocation, 14 people wounded as a result of Israeli shelling as well as sustaining burns and falls, 33 persons with gas canister wounds and 3 persons with rubber-coated bullet wounds.

The Society’s Relief Team also offered assistance to families detained in Al-Bireh Public High School after Israeli occupation troops forced them out of their homes adjacent to the Abou Hmeid’s house located in Al Amari Refugee camp and about to be demolished. PRCS’ teams distributed blankets to family members and transported women and children to PRCS’ headquarters nearby.

PRCS’ President Dr. Younis Al Khatib accompanied the Society’s Relief Team on Saturday, December 15, to the Abou Hmeid’s demolished home and helped distribute relief items, including mattresses, heaters and blankets to the family.

On Sunday, December 16, the Relief Team visited Al Amari refugee camp alongside representatives from ICRC to assess damages and determine urgent needs.

