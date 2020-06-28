PRCS Primary Health Care Center in Al Khader Plays a Leading Role Despite COVID-19

The PRCS Primary Heath Care (PHC) Center in Al Khader, a town located to the West of Bethlehem, faced many challenges following the COVID-19 outbreak and the precautionary measures taken by the Palestinian government. However, the PHC Center managed to overcome many of these difficulties and to carry out its mission to the fullest.

According to its Director, Dr. Abdel Salam Manasra, the Center continued its operations, even during the COVID-19 peak, but he does admit that it was not easy for staff to get to work every day.

The Center was established in 1996. In 2008, it was merged with a local MoH clinic and was run by 5 PRCS staff and two MoH nurses.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, a number of infected cases were reported in the area and Bethlehem Governorate, including Al Khader, was totally sealed off. It became difficult for staff to gain access to the Center, especially for those of them residing to the West of the Governorate. We worked with the town’s Municipality and its Emergency Committee and had this issue solved quickly”, Manasra said.

This is the only PHC Center serving Al Khader (14 000 inhabitants) and surrounding areas. The Center offers a general range of medical services including a GP practice, a dentist, a laboratory and vaccinations.

“Around 50 patients visit the Center daily. This number decreased drastically during the COVID-19 outbreak. We focused more on patients with chronic diseases and on ensuring that immunization services are maintained. We provided medication to chronic disease patients and reached out to the population in general with advice via social media”, Dr. Manasra explained.

“All health and safety protocols, as well as precautionary measures, were respected. The COVID-19 pandemic led to many changes at the Center and in people’s behavior. For example, patients started coming to the clinic with only one accompanying person. This clearly indicated higher awareness and responsibility levels. In any case, we at the Center remain committed to serving the local community, despite all challenges”, Manasra concluded.

