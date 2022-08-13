oPt

PRCS Operational Update: Occupied Palestinian Territory, 5-10 Aug 2022

Situation Overview

• 46 Palestinians, including 15 children and four women were killed, and 316 were wounded due to the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip from 5-7\8\2022.

• the situation in oPT escalated, particularly in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, resulting in a sharp increase in causalities.

• 4 Palestinians were killed, during the reporting period in the West Bank.

• PRCS carried out a blood donation campaign in coordination with the Palestinian Blood Bank in AL Amal hospital in khan Younis.

• PRCS raised its emergency status to respond to the humanitarian and medical needs of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Palestine Red Crescent Society
