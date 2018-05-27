PRCS’ Operational Update (30/3 - 21/5/2018)

Highlights:

Following the official recognition by the American President, Donald Trump, of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel on December 6, 2017, in blatant violation of all international laws and regulations, and a breach of Security Council Resolutions on the Status of Jerusalem, protests erupted all over the Palestinian occupied Palestinian territory (oPT). The protests increased in the oPt at the end of March during the commemoration of Land Day. On this occasion, protests erupted in the oPt and mainly in the Gaza Strip where a March of Return" was organized on 30/3 at the border of the Gaza Strip and continued until the reporting period which marks the 70th years of Nakba in May.

Due to the escalation of the protests, for the above mentioned reasons, and due to an increase in the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, the PRCS launched an Emergency Appeal seeking support from its partners to be able to continue its provision of immediate humanitarian assistance, including support to health services for Palestinians. Furthermore, the Appeal will support the PRCS provision of humanitarian, social, rehabilitation and health services in the short and medium term to Palestinians in the oPT. For more information on the Appeal, see the following link: https://www.palestinercs.org/index.php?page=post&pid=24524&catid=4 &parentid=11185

Many partners from the RCRC Movement and others are willing to contribute to the Appeal. A mobilization table with all the contributions of partners and donors is being developed and will be shared with partners in the coming few days.

During the reporting period, PRCS teams provided first aid services to around 7910 people in the oPT. It also evacuated 57 martyrs out of 115 in the oPT .

During the reporting period, 74 violations, were recorded, against PRCS teams and ambulances while on duty in the oPT.