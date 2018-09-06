PRCS Operational Update (1-31/7/2018) [EN/AR]

Following the official recognition by the American President, Donald Trump, of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel on December 6, 2017, in blatant violation of all international laws and regulations, and a breach of Security Council Resolutions on the Status of Jerusalem, protests erupted all over the Palestinian occupied Palestinian territory (oPT). The protests increased in the oPt at the end of March during the commemoration of Land Day. On this occasion, protests erupted in the oPt and mainly in the Gaza Strip where a March of Return" was organized on 30/3 at the border of the Gaza Strip and continued until the reporting period which marks the 70th years of Nakba in May.