19 Dec 2018

PRCS Operational Update (1-30/11/2018) [EN/AR]

Report
from Palestine Red Crescent Society
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (443.6 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (293.7 KB)Arabic version

Highlights:

  • Following the official recognition by the American President, Donald Trump, of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel on December 6, 2017, in blatant violation of all international laws and regulations, and a breach of Security Council Resolutions on the Status of Jerusalem, protests erupted all over the Palestinian occupied Palestinian territory (oPT). The protests increased in the oPt at the end of March during the commemoration of Land Day. On this occasion, protests erupted in the oPt and mainly in the Gaza Strip where a March of Return" was organized on 30/3 at the border of the Gaza Strip and continued until the reporting period which marks the 70th years of Nakba in May.

  • The different partners from the RCRC Movement and others have contributed to the Appeal and covered 35% of its total value.
    For more information on the Appeal, see the following link: https://www.palestinercs.org/index.php?page=post&pid=24524&catid=4 &parentid=11185

Palestine Red Crescent Society:
Copyright © Palestine Red Crescent Society

