12 Dec 2019

PRCS Operational Update (1 - 30 November 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

  • The escalation of Israeli attacks resulted in the killing of 35 Palestinians, of whom 16 are believed to be civilians, including eight children and three women, and the injury of another 106, including 51 children and 11 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

  • The Marches of Return in the Gaza Strip are still ongoing since the end of March 2018. Confrontations between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli occupation forces intensify on Friday every week on the Eastern borders.

  • According to the world health organization (WHO), at least 1,200 of those who sustained limb injuries during the marches of return will require specialized limb reconstruction treatment.

Palestine Red Crescent Society:
