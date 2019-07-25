25 Jul 2019

PRCS Operational Update (1 - 30 June 2019) [EN/AR]

Report
from Palestine Red Crescent Society
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (579.44 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (663.79 KB)Arabic version

Highlights:

  • Protests by Palestinians are still ongoing in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPT). These protests increased following the official recognition by the American President, Donald Trump, of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel on December 6th 2017, in blatant violation of all international laws and regulations, and a breach of Security Council Resolutions on the Status of Jerusalem.

  • Israeli occupation authorities continue to withhold a large portion of clearance revenues due to the Palestinian Authority. This measure will negatively impact vital sectors including the health sector.

  • The EMT" Mohammad Judilie" in Palestine Red Crescent in the EMS center in Jabalia, passed away on 10\6\2019 due to injuries sustained while on duty, on 3\5\2019 in Gaza strip, in the great Marches of return. He was injured by the Israeli occupation with coated rubber bullet in the face.

Palestine Red Crescent Society:
Copyright © Palestine Red Crescent Society

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.