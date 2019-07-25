PRCS Operational Update (1 - 30 June 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

Protests by Palestinians are still ongoing in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPT). These protests increased following the official recognition by the American President, Donald Trump, of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel on December 6th 2017, in blatant violation of all international laws and regulations, and a breach of Security Council Resolutions on the Status of Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation authorities continue to withhold a large portion of clearance revenues due to the Palestinian Authority. This measure will negatively impact vital sectors including the health sector.