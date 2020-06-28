PRCS Offers Valuable Services in Karyout

Nablus – Three thousand Palestinians live in Karyout, a village located to the South East of Nablus. The village is surrounded by 3 Israeli settlements and 4 settler outposts which threaten Palestinian communities and are a thorn in the side of the local population.

PRCS understood many years ago that Karyout and nearby villages must be given top priority. To this end, a PRCS sub branch was set up in the village to ensure the provision of a wide array of services, including Emergency Medical Services much needed by local communities. Bashar Al Karyouti is in charge of this sub branch. According to him, “the sub branch, created in 2006, serves 12 Palestinian towns and villages surrounded by settlements. Only 150 meters separate some houses in Karyout from the nearest settlement, which poses a real threat to inhabitants. In this context, the PRCS sub branch plays a vital role – so do the 75 volunteers running its activities”.

A doctor, two nurses, several emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and many volunteers work side by side to provide First Aid, medical assistance and other services to local communities. The sub branch also runs five local committees in Talfeet, Al Magheer, Kasra, Al Lubban al Sharkiya and Karyout, all of them located between Nablus and Ramallah. These committees work around the clock to fend off attacks by settlers.

“The sub branch, seconded by its 75 volunteers, offers Emergency Medical Services to local communities. It contributes to meeting the needs of inhabitants, including persons with disabilities to whom it provides wheelchairs in coordination with PRCS and donors”, Al Karyouti said. It also networks with local and international bodies, to secure funding for its activities. “The sub branch is a real success story: it started off with just a First Aid kit, then it grew with time and currently runs an EMS center. In the near future, we will have our own dispensary thanks to support from the local community and international bodies. PRCS will provide the dispensary, which will comprise several clinics and a lab, with the necessary equipment”, Al Karyouti added.

Bashar Al Karyouti believes that the chapter plays a vital role in an area surrounded by 14 settlements and which is often attacked by settlers. Moreover, given that an ambulance would need 40 minutes to cover the distance between Karyout and Yitma (south of Nablus) or Salfit, it is easy to understand what a key role the chapter plays in saving lives.

“PRCS headquarters provided us with state-of-the-art kits to enable us to deal with various types of emergencies, given the surrounding mountainousterrain which makes it difficult for an ambulance to access some areas”, Al Karyouti said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the chapter has carried out a number of initiatives including home visits and medical consultations for chronic disease patients and workers returning from inside Israel. It has also disinfected the premises of local institutions and delivered 400 food parcels made available by PRCS and LocalEmergency Committees.“This is a highly dynamic chapter that has definitely won the hearts and trust of the local population”, Al Karyouti concluded.