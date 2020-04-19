PRCS Launches Mobile Clinic in Qalqilia

(Qalqilia –16/4/2020): PRCS launched a temporary mobile clinic in Qalqilia Governorate in order to offer health services to elderly, chronic disease patients and persons with disabilities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Munther Nazzal, Head of the Society’s Emergency Medical Services in Qalqilia Governorate, the clinic targets patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, kidney failure and cancer.

The clinic, operated in cooperation with the Order of Physicians, offers patients medical consultations, health checks and prescriptions. It comprises a doctor, a medical intern, a nurse and an EMT.

Chronic disease patients can request assistance from the mobile clinic by calling PRCS Central Emergency Services (101 Call Center).

