PRCS Emergency Update #1 (Israeli escalation against Gaza 2022/AUGUST)

The recent escalation of hostilities in Gaza started on Friday 5 August 2022 at around 16:00 hours Gaza time. Israel struck targets in Gaza including an extra-judicial killing among others which also resulted in the killing of a woman and a child and dozens of injuries. Before this apparently unprovoked strike against Gaza, Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza 4 days before this strike. It is worth noting that Gaza has remained under siege since 2007 with limited permits for people and goods.

The extent of damage and impact of this recent escalation is not yet clear nor how this escalation will develop in the coming days and weeks. In this context, PRCS has declared an emergency situation and activated its emergency operation room in Gaza, and it has issued an emergency alert for its EMS stations in the West Bank. PRCS has taken the following steps in anticipation of continued escalation and in preparation for any potential response: