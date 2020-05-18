PRCS delivers food packages to churches in Ramallah & Al-Bireh Governorate [EN/AR]

(Al-Bireh – 17/5/2020): As part of the National Relief Campaign and with support from National Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies, PRCS delivered 593 food packages to families affected by the COVID-19 in Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate. The packages were delivered to churches in Ramallah, Birzeit, Jifna, Aboud, Ein Arik and Al Taybeh in order to be distributed to families.

Speaking about the National Relief Campaign, PRCS President Dr. Younis Al Khatib said it aims at distributing food packages to 20 thousand families affected by COVID-19 in the West Bank, including in Jerusalem, and there is a similar campaign in the Gaza Strip.

This very important Campaign, he said, reflects social solidarity between people and is part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

