PRCS Attends to 603 Persons Wounded During The March of Return

(Al Bireh - 13/5/2018): PRCS’ Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) attended to about 603 Palestinians wounded in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip as occupation forces cracked down on protesters taking part in the March of Return on Friday 11 May,2108.

PRCS’ teams provided first aid services to 512 casualties in the Gaza Strip alone, including 123 Palestinians shot with live ammunition, 232 tear gas suffocation cases, , 103 tear gas canister wounds and 54 other casualties caused by shells, burns, falls and shrapnel.

In the West Bank, the PRCS medical teams provided their medical assistance to 91 casualties, including 5 Palestinians shot with live ammunition, 61 tear gas suffocation cases, 22 rubber bullet wounds, due to beating by Israeli soldiers.

In addition, PRCS recorded 6 violations committed by Israeli occupation forces against its EMTs in the line of duty. 11 PRCS’ members from the emergency medical teams were suffocated due to tear gas canisters.

These practices constitute a crying violation of International Humanitarian Law provisions which call for the respect and protection of medical missions as well as for facilitating their work.

End.