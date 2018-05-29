29 May 2018

Powerless to help: Physicians and Healthcare Professionals Talk about the Inconceivable Conditions in Gaza Hospitals - Position Paper, May 2018

Report
from Physicians for Human Rights
Published on 29 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (227.53 KB)

On Monday, May 14, 2018, 57 people died and 1,114 were injured from live bullets, at least seventy of them severely or critically, in demonstrations along the fence with Gaza Strip. This brought the total number of casualties since the start of the current confrontations on March 30 to 86 dead and about 3,670 wounded – all injured by live fire.

This paper brings testimonies by physicians and nurses who treated those injured demonstrators on that Monday. We believe these provide the most accurate and poignant account of the conditions under which the people of Gaza live and die.

The testimonies brought here were provided by seven physicians and nurses from the European Hospital, Al-Nasser Hospital and Dar al-Salam Hospital in Khan Younis, and Al-Shifa’ Hospital in Gaza City. They paint a harsh picture. The interviewees reported shortage of essential medicines such as antibiotics and morphine, and lack of basic medical supplies such as surgical sutures, anesthetics and disinfectants, and external fixators for leg fractures.

(excerpt)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.