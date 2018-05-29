Powerless to help: Physicians and Healthcare Professionals Talk about the Inconceivable Conditions in Gaza Hospitals - Position Paper, May 2018

On Monday, May 14, 2018, 57 people died and 1,114 were injured from live bullets, at least seventy of them severely or critically, in demonstrations along the fence with Gaza Strip. This brought the total number of casualties since the start of the current confrontations on March 30 to 86 dead and about 3,670 wounded – all injured by live fire.

This paper brings testimonies by physicians and nurses who treated those injured demonstrators on that Monday. We believe these provide the most accurate and poignant account of the conditions under which the people of Gaza live and die.

The testimonies brought here were provided by seven physicians and nurses from the European Hospital, Al-Nasser Hospital and Dar al-Salam Hospital in Khan Younis, and Al-Shifa’ Hospital in Gaza City. They paint a harsh picture. The interviewees reported shortage of essential medicines such as antibiotics and morphine, and lack of basic medical supplies such as surgical sutures, anesthetics and disinfectants, and external fixators for leg fractures.

(excerpt)