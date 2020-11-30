PHRI appeal to Supreme Court: Israel must assist Gaza and the West Bank and publish its plan for doing so

PHRI submitted a petition to Supreme Court, calls for Israel to assist Gaza and West Bank and publish plans for doing so.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) submitted on Thursday (23.4) a petition to the Supreme Court, calling on the Ministry of Health and COGAT to act with transparency andpublish their policy and plans to assist the Palestinian authorities during this time. The petition also called on Israel to provide the necessary medical equipment and share relevant knowledge. Moreover, PHRI demanded that Israel facilitate timely access for healthcare teams and permit transfer of essential medical equipment into Gaza, including equipment that was previously unavailable in the Strip, as well as provide solutions to pre-existing patients in Gaza.

The petition echoed the concluding Observations of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which likewise called on Israel to “facilitate the entry of essential medical equipment and supplies and the movement of medical professionals from and to Gaza” (59.a), as well as a recent statement issued by Israeli, Palestinian and international health organizations.

As of today, there were over 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the occupied Palestinian territory. PHRI has appealed to the Ministry of Health and COGAT on three separate occasions, requesting that they provide information on what medical equipment had been provided to the West Bank and Gaza, as well as whether, Israel, in its role as an occupying power, is prepared to assist the Palestinian authorities.COGAT in its response noted that it had transferred equipment provided by the international community but refused to share further details. No further response was forthcoming.

Without in-depth information sharing by the Israeli authorities, organizations providing support for medical teams and hospitals in Gaza, such as PHRI, cannot fully organize or prioritize their assistance. Last week, in its second shipment to Gaza since the coronavirus crisis began, PHRI delivered 110,000 NIS of equipment, including PPE and disinfectants . Moreover, the lack of transparency prevents documentation of possible violations of the right to health and enables a lack of accountability.

PHRI also called on the Israeli authorities to assist the roughly 1,000 monthly patients in Gaza who, due to movement restrictions imposed by all parties, cannot leave for medical treatment. In addition, there are dozens of cancer patients who, due to their critical condition, are permitted to leave for treatment in East Jerusalem or Israel and who are then placed in a dilemma between risking infection along the journey and enduring quarantine in under-equipped isolation units back in Gaza, or forgoing necessary treatments. As this dilemma is a direct result of the ongoing blockade and its impact on the health sector, PHRI has called for Israel to provide solutions for these patients, so that they would not be obliged to leave Gaza, including allowing the entry of medical equipment that was not previously available in the Strip.

The Supreme Court will be hearing the case at the earliest possible convenience and the State was instructed to file its response up to 48 hours prior to the hearing.