Peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/333–S/2019/685) [EN/AR]

General Assembly

Seventy-fourth session

Items 35 and 36 of the provisional agenda

The situation in the Middle East

Question of Palestine

Security Council

Seventy-fourth year

Summary

The present report is submitted in accordance with the request of the General Assembly in paragraph 26 of its resolution 73/19. The report, which covers the period from September 2018 to 15 August 2019, contains replies received from the parties concerned to the note verbale sent by the Secretary-General pursuant to the request contained in resolution 73/19, as well as the observations of the Secretary-General on the current state of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and on international efforts to move the peace process forward, with a view to achieving a peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine.