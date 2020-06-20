Patients in the Gaza Strip unable to obtain Israeli-issued permits to access the healthcare

Following suspension of permit processing and coordination, Palestinian patients face additional difficulties to accessing healthcare. Before March, there were more than 1,750 permit applications each month for Gaza patients and more than 7,000 permit applications each month for West Bank patients, though this number reduced drastically during the COVID-19 outbreak. Patients need permits to reach health services in different parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, with the majority needing access to East Jerusalem. Almost a third of applications are for cancer patients; others require specialized surgeries, diagnostic imaging, cardiology, or other services otherwise unavailable. Overall, this group of patients is very sick, with their probability of survival at six months from first permit application less than 90%.

Mira is a 4-year-old girl from Khan Yunis.

11 June 2020

Mira_from_GazaShe was diagnosed with a cancer in her eye known as a retinoblastoma in February this year, and now she needs an Israeli-issued permit to reach a hospital in Jordan to have specialist eye surgery that is not available for her in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Mira has lost vision in her right eye and needs surgery urgently to prevent spread of her tumour, and to prevent any further loss of vision. She had an appointment at the Jordan Hospital in Amman for 4 June, but she missed this appointment because her family was unable to find a means of coordinating her permit after end to the functioning of the Palestinian Coordination Office.

Mira’s mother commented, “I fear losing my daughter because we have been unable to get help from anyone.”

Mohammed, 37 from Gaza City, was diagnosed with a brain tumour known as a glioblastoma in February this year.

17 June 2020

Mohammed_from_GazaAfter surgery in February in Gaza, Mohammed was referred for adjuvant radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem. This treatment that has been shown to lengthen the survival of patients with glioblastoma, but radiotherapy facilities are not currently available in the Gaza Strip. Mohammed’s first appointment was at Augusta Victoria Hospital on 20 April, but he needed an Israeli-issued permit in order to exit the blockaded Gaza Strip and reach the hospital. His permit application was denied.

Since that time, Mohammed made four further applications. In total, three of his applications have been denied by Israeli authorities on alleged security grounds and one has been delayed, with no definitive response by the date of his hospital appointment.

Following the coordination suspension of permit applications to Israeli authorities on 19 May, Mohammed applied through the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR). His application was denied on 7 June. On 9 June, PCHR withdrew from coordinating permits, after which Mohammed struggled to find an alternative means to reapply. On 11 June, Augusta Victoria Hospital, where he was attempting to reach, finally obtained a permit on Mohammed’s behalf for him to travel out of Gaza. Initially, his companion was not approved a permit approved to accompany him. However, Mohammed was severely incapacitated by this stage and unable to travel alone.

On 12 June, Mohamed and his companion were both approved a permit to exit Gaza, traveling to Augusta Victoria Hospital on 14 June. Nearly two months had passed since Mohammed’s initial appointment. The reason for the denial and delay of his first four permit applications remain obscure, underlining the arbitrariness of the permit system for patients.

Mohamed has been in and out of hospital during this period, as his health has deteriorated. He commented, “I’m in hospital more than I’m at home these days. I miss being with my children.”

Patients like Mohammed have a fundamental right to access the treatments and services they need. Urgent action is needed to protect this right for all Palestinian patients.

Salma is 64 years old, from the Middle Area of the Gaza Strip.

11 June 2020

Salma_from_GazaShe has Hodgkin lymphoma and needs an Israeli-issued permit to access healthcare outside of Gaza, in the West Bank, to undergo treatment which would involve transplanting her own stem cells. The treatment could cure her disease, and it is unavailable in the Gaza Strip.

After postponing her initial appointment during the COVID-19 outbreak and having a subsequent permit application delayed by Israeli authorities, receiving no response by the date of her appointment, Salma received a further hospital appointment to undergo her transplant on 7 June. When she went to obtain a permit to access the treatment she needs, she was told that the Coordination Office in Gaza was no longer liaising with Israeli authorities to apply for permits. Luckily for Salma, at this stage she was able to apply for a permit through the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and she obtained a permit to travel on 7 June. However, since 9 June the Palestinian Center for Human Rights discontinued its legal aid services to patients after a news report in Israeli media was released suggesting that Israel has reached an alternative coordination mechanism with Gaza through the human rights organization. At this stage, even urgent and lifesaving cases are being affected by the lack of any coordination mechanism.

**Patients like Mira, Salma, and Mohammed have no current means to obtain Israeli-issued permits to access the healthcare they need. An urgent solution is needed to safeguard patient access and protect the fundamental rights of Palestinian patients. **