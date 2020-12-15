A partnership to strengthen research and advocacy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The International Crisis Group and U.S./Middle East Project (USMEP) are pleased to announce a joint initiative designed to promote their common objective: providing analysis and policy options to help policymakers and civil society activists in their efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The partnership will bring together the two organisations’ complementary strengths, including a strong field presence, credibility and widespread contacts with policymakers, extensive advocacy and media reach.

“By combining work and coordinating outreach, we will be in a position to significantly bolster our impact at a time when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is entering a period of uncertainty and volatility”, said Robert Malley, president and CEO of the International Crisis Group.

Crisis Group, the world’s pre-eminent conflict prevention, resolution and mitigation organisation, has helped to avert and calm numerous escalations in the two decades it has been working in Israel-Palestine. USMEP, since its founding by Henry Siegman and under the chairpersonships of Brent Scowcroft and now Tom Pickering, has worked extensively with decision-makers in the U.S. and the region, and increasingly with civil society, promoting policies to end occupation and advance peace.

Daniel Levy, president of USMEP, commented that “attempts to sideline this conflict are more likely to bring to the fore long neglected core issues and hard choices for Palestinians and Israelis alike – in cooperating together, our organisations can best contribute to understanding and navigating the uncertain terrain ahead”.

We are delighted to announce that the partnership commences with the launch of our statement, “Three Pillars for a New U.S. Approach to Peace in Israel-Palestine”, on 15 December 2020.