Participatory gender analysis report - (West Bank & Gaza Strip) April 2020

Introduction

Since 1991, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has been working in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in order to meet the food needs and early recovery of the most vulnerable non-refugee populations. WFP provides its assistance through food/in-kind and cash-based transfer modality. With the issuance of the Gender Policy (2015-2020), the associated Gender Action Plan and the Regional Bureau Gender Policy Implementation Strategy and as part of the Integrated Road Map (IRM) framework, WFP – Palestine is carrying out a participatory gender analysis to inform its operational programming. In its Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2018-2022), WFP has committed to integrating gender equality and women’s empowerment into its work and activities to ensure that the various food security and nutrition needs of women, men, girls and boys are addressed. This is informed through an understanding that equality and empowerment require an address of food and nutrition challenges and building a sustainable food security (as stipulated in WFP’s Gender Strategy in Palestine – 2014). Closely relevant is the Gender Action Plan (GAP) 2021-2022 which focuses on strengthening institutional gender mainstreaming, promoting gender mainstreaming in the service provision and seeking out strategic relationships with partners who work on gender equality.

WFP goals are aligned with the National Policy Agenda (2017-2022) which stipulates that meeting the basic needs of communities and ensuring food security are key priorities. The agenda also places priority on gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE). This is translated as the elimination of all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls as well as removing barriers which prevent the full participation of women in community, economic development and public life.

WFP’s goals require a participatory gender analysis which highlights the separate needs of women, men, girls and boys in terms of food security, the intersection between a context of ongoing military occupation and food insecurity in Palestine, as well as an understanding of the importance of a gender analysis in contexts where social injustices preside. Against this backdrop, WFP is carrying out a participatory gender analysis for better understanding the respective lives of women, men, girls and boys in order to design targeted activities that are effective, efficient, empowering and transformative. The results of the analysis will be utilised by WFP for modifying and enriching its GAP.