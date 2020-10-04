The Pandemic’s Impact on Daily-wage Laborers in the Gaza Strip, September 2020

Introduction

The coronavirus pandemic has amplified the pre-existing socioeconomic crises in the Gaza Strip, and undermined the livelihoods of a significant portion of the working population, particularly the daily-wage labors.

On 24 August 2020, the local authorities in Gaza imposed a mandatory lockdown to curb the spread of the virus after the first confirmed cases were detected outside the quarantine facilities. The lockdown and ensuing curfew confined breadwinners to their houses, which further compromised their means of subsistence and triggered even more economic turmoil.

This fact sheet sheds light on the pandemic’s impact on daily-wage laborers in Gaza, and presents a number of recommendations that could enhance their resilience in the face of these unprecedented circumstances.

Facts and figures