Palestinian women can!

by Nariman Othman

“I was forced to become the primary breadwinner for my family after my husband and I divorced. I have had to stand for myself and support my four children. So I understand these women and the many challenges they face.” - Nariman Othman

I am working as a project coordinator, leading implementation in the field of Anera’s Women Can program, funded by Islamic Relief USA. Women Can provides material assistance, training and mentoring to women launching small enterprises in the West Bank.

My work on this comes from my heart. I conduct surveys of women we are considering for the program, and facilitate the delivery of equipment and materials for the women’s initiatives. I also facilitate communications with the local village councils, the Ministry of Social Development and our local partners and helps draft reports on the program.

Read more on ANERA.