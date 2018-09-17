17 Sep 2018

Palestinian schools with pending demolition orders, February 2018

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Jul 2018 View Original
A total of 44 Palestinian schools across the West Bank have pending "stop work" or demolition orders, which place them at risk of being fully or partially demolished, due to lack of building permits which are near impossible to obtain. These include 36 schools in Area C, affecting 3,708 students, and 8 in East Jerusalem, affecting 1,138 students. The orders prevent both the maintenance and expansion of school infrastructure.

